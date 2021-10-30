AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €27.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €27.50 ($32.35) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.52 ($30.03).

EPA CS opened at €25.16 ($29.60) on Thursday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.01.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

