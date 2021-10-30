Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €135.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €149.50 ($175.88).

SU stock opened at €148.90 ($175.18) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €149.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €139.72. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

