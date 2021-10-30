Analyzing Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 18.34 $15.15 million N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 9.91 -$423.38 million ($4.99) -8.24

Gambling.com Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Six Flags Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gambling.com Group and Six Flags Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Six Flags Entertainment 0 1 7 0 2.88

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 25.89%. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.33%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment -29.26% N/A -8.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

