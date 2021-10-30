Zacks: Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $933.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post $933.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $937.50 million. ResMed posted sales of $800.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.44.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $262.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

