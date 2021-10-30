Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MITUY opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Mitsui Chemicals has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.