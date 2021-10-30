Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MITUY opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Mitsui Chemicals has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68.
About Mitsui Chemicals
