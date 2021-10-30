KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KBCSY. Barclays raised KBC Group to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KBC Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.39.

KBCSY opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $47.19.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

