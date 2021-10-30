Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the September 30th total of 620,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 68,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 177,361 shares in the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $332.05 million, a P/E ratio of -36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

