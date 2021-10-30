Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.59 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $10.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.79. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.72 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

FANG stock opened at $107.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.51. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $114.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.