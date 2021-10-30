Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

