Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.70

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.70 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 502668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.25 ($1.30).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.58.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

