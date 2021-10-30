Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.33

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.33 and traded as low as $22.72. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 2,226 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITPOF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.