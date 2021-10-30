Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 18,238 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 670% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,368 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $338,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Zendesk by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after buying an additional 144,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN opened at $101.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average is $132.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

