iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWM)

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,053 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,112% compared to the typical volume of 25 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,474,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43,593 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

EWM opened at $26.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.