Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

MCRI opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.