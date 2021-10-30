Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.37.

TSE:SU opened at C$32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.77 and a twelve month high of C$32.99.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

