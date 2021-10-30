Raymond James Analysts Give Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$388.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.83 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

