Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.93 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.93 ($4.62) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

