Head-To-Head Comparison: Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) & Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Esports Entertainment Group and Premier Exhibitions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 269.40%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Premier Exhibitions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Premier Exhibitions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 7.02 -$26.37 million ($1.18) -4.54 Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Premier Exhibitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Volatility and Risk

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Exhibitions has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Premier Exhibitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -157.13% -43.68% -29.93% Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats Premier Exhibitions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Birkirkara, Malta.

Premier Exhibitions Company Profile

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. together with its subsidiaries is in the business of presenting to the public museum-quality touring exhibitions around the world. As of February 28, 2013, the Company is configured to present three different types of exhibitions, including Stationary, Touring and Total. The Company owns approximately 5,500 Titanic artifacts recovered from the wreck site 2.5 miles below the ocean’s surface. The Company is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Ship, wreck site and all her passengers and crew through educational, historical, scientific and conservation based programs and Exhibitions. As of February 28, 2013 the Company had the ability to present nine concurrent Titanic exhibitions.

