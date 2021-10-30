JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $60.87.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
