JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $60.87.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

