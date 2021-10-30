Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.97.

OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.83.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

