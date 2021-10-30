B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $31.84 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.92.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

