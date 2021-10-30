Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Corbion has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18.

About Corbion

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

