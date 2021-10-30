Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Corbion has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18.
