$91.00 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce $91.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $99.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $386.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.30 million to $390.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $367.43 million, with estimates ranging from $362.30 million to $370.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

BHLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after buying an additional 76,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 827,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after buying an additional 139,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

