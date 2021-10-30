FY2021 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.68. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

PII has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

PII opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.