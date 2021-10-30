FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.98.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

