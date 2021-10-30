FY2021 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited Raised by Griffin Securities (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLB. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Shares of SLB opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.