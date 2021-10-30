Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

NYSE:QSR opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 34.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 23.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 20,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

