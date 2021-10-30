FY2021 EPS Estimates for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Boosted by B. Riley

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Triton International in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.40. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $62.19 on Thursday. Triton International has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,500 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Triton International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 341.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

