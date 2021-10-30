FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Issued By Cormark

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.02 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PVG. National Bankshares raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

PVG opened at C$14.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.71. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$17.72.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

