FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Issued By Cormark

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75.
Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.02 million.
PVG opened at C$14.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.71. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$17.72.
In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$305,983.02.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
