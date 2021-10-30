PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at R. F. Lafferty

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its price target raised by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s previous close.

PBFX opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 399.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 79,439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the second quarter worth $856,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PBF Logistics in the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

