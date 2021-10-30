PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Given New $17.00 Price Target at R. F. Lafferty

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its price target raised by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s previous close.
PBFX opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99.
PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%.
PBF Logistics Company Profile
PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.
