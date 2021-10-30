Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.52 ($37.08).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG stock opened at €31.82 ($37.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 12 month high of €35.08 ($41.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.40.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.