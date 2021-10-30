Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

CLSD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $324.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

