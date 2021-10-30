Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $132.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average of $120.03. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 248.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $117,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

