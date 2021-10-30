Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Hold

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of LXU opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $351.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.48.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

