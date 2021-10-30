Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Outperform

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FCF. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

NYSE:FCF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 538,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 333,180 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 217,994 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

