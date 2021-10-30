Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.84

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$104.84 and traded as high as C$110.66. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$110.11, with a volume of 90,282 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 30.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$106.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4999997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.39%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.65, for a total value of C$86,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,729 shares in the company, valued at C$22,900,276.85. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,317,700. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $759,970 over the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

