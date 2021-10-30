Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.24

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.24 and traded as high as C$5.09. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 18,300 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Total Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.42.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$220.88 million and a PE ratio of -17.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$84.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 260,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,149,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,290,244.24. Insiders bought 461,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,780 over the last 90 days.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.