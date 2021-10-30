Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,694.90

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,694.90 ($35.21) and traded as high as GBX 3,131.45 ($40.91). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 3,055 ($39.91), with a volume of 149,222 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRG. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 36.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,009.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,694.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.53%.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

