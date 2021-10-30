Relx (LON:REL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,026.38

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,026.38 ($26.47) and traded as high as GBX 2,270 ($29.66). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,264 ($29.58), with a volume of 2,247,815 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,540 ($33.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

The company has a market cap of £43.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,179.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,026.38.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

