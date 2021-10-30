ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ESP Resources stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. ESP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
ESP Resources Company Profile
