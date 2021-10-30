ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ESP Resources stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. ESP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

ESP Resources Company Profile

ESP Resources, Inc is an oil and gas services company, which engages in manufacturing, distributing marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for oil and gas industry. The company was founded by David Dugas on October 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

