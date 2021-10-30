Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Increases By 369.1%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, an increase of 369.1% from the September 30th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTE opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. Integrated Media Technology has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

In other Integrated Media Technology news, major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 227,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $512,574.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.