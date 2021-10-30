Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €94.36 ($111.02).

FRA:KGX opened at €94.40 ($111.06) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €85.94. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

