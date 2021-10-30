First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

