S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STBA. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

