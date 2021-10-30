Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €11.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.76 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

