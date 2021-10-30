Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

