Head to Head Contrast: DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) versus PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.5% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DoorDash and PubMatic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 11 13 0 2.54 PubMatic 0 1 9 0 2.90

DoorDash currently has a consensus price target of $199.65, indicating a potential upside of 2.49%. PubMatic has a consensus price target of $45.11, indicating a potential upside of 57.84%. Given PubMatic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than DoorDash.

Profitability

This table compares DoorDash and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash N/A N/A N/A PubMatic N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoorDash and PubMatic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $2.89 billion 22.81 -$2.50 billion ($7.39) -26.36 PubMatic $148.75 million 9.68 $23.17 million $0.46 62.13

PubMatic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PubMatic beats DoorDash on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

