Brokerages Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.74 Million

Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to announce sales of $34.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.67 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $25.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $133.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.40 million to $137.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $166.41 million, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $189.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 729,849 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,692,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

