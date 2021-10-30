Financial Comparison: SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and MeaTech 3D (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaSpine and MeaTech 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $154.35 million 3.53 -$43.18 million ($1.54) -9.71 MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MeaTech 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -19.46% -19.31% -15.39% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MeaTech 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SeaSpine and MeaTech 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00 MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaSpine currently has a consensus target price of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 166.04%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Summary

SeaSpine beats MeaTech 3D on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter. The firm’s developing a novel, proprietary three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. The company was founded by Sharon Fima and Omri Schanin in May 2018 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

