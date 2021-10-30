Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 696,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 390,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

